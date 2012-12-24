Huawei Ascend Mate Android phone makes Samsung Galaxy Note 2 look small

Huawei executive Richard Yu is clearly excited by what he's been carrying around in his trousers. So excited, in fact, that he couldn't wait for it to be unveiled at the Chinese firm's CES press conference in a couple of weeks - he had to whip it out right there in the Huawei store in Guangzhou. And it's a whopper.

In front of several of the company's fans in its dedicated shop, Yu presented the Huawei Ascend Mate, a Full HD 1080p Android smartphone that sports a mammoth 6.1-inch touchscreen. Consider that the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 has a 5.5-inch display and you can get some idea of how ginormous the Mate is, especially as it's being marketed as a phone, not a tablet.

Chinese website Sina Webo was in attendance and managed to get some pics and a video of the device, although, considering the quality, this was not a press event, more a lucky happenstance.

Key specs being touted include a 1.8GHz Hass K3V3 quad-core processor, 1920 x 1080 resolution with 361ppi, and the display is of the low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) variety.

It is believed to carry a massive battery to drive that screen - 4,000mAh - and will be 9.9mm thick. Its price is rumoured to be around 3,000 Chinese yuan (£297).

We'll bring you more from CES 2013 when it is officially announced. Pocket-lint will be in Las Vegas in force.