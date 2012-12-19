  Huawei Ascend D2 and Ascend W1 confirmed for CES 2103

Yu Chengdong, Huawei's CEO, has confirmed that the company will announce two new phones at CES in Las Vegas in January.

Making the surprise announcement on Weibo, China's equivalent of Facebook, Chengdong said the company would reveal the Huawei Ascend W1 and the Ascend D2 Android and Windows Phone 8 smartphones in Las Vegas.

"Seeing friends starting to release 5-inch 1080p phones, we will release a flagship phone - Ascend D2 - at the CES global consumer electronic show in January next year," he said.

"I'm worried that if the D2 specifications are too high, the cost is too high. So, will it become the super-enthusiasts favoured dream phone? Anyone can guess.

"We will also launch the Windows Phone 8 phone, W1."

The Huawei Ascend D2 is therefore expected to be a 5-inch 1080p monster phone that features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor and 13-megapixel camera.

Displays coming in at 5-inches seems to be the new "screen du jour", following the success of the Samsung Galaxy Note II. HTC has the HTC Butterfly/Droid DNA currently launching around the world (Japan, Asia, USA), while Sony is also expected to announce a 5-inch Android smartphone at CES too.

The Ascend W1 isn't so power-focused, however. The low-end Windows Phone 8 handset will have a dual-core 1.2 GHz processor, 4GB storage, 512MB RAM and a 5-megapixel camera, putting it on par with the HTC 8S or Nokia 620.

With CES just weeks away (5-11 January) and Pocket-lint in attendance in Las Vegas for the whole week, we shouldn't have long to wait to find out just how impressive the new models are.