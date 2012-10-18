  Sources claim no evidence found of Huawei spying activity, but White House denies report

Just over a week ago, Pocket-lint reported that Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE were under investigation by the US government over alleged espionage threats posed to the United States by their products. The basis seemed to be that because they are partly state-owned, they could not be trusted to remain free from influence by the Chinese government.

Now Reuters news agency has published a report that two "people familiar with the probe" have revealed that, in Huawei's case at least, a review of security risks posed by suppliers to US telecommunications companies has found no clear evidence of the Chinese company spying for its country through its mobile devices.

"We knew certain parts of government really wanted [evidence of active spying]," one of the sources told Reuters. "We would have found it if it were there."

They claim that, while security vulnerabilities were found in the manufacturer's handsets, it was unclear whether they were placed there deliberately or if they are par for the course. After all, good hackers often find security vulnerabilities in smartphones and tablets - US-made ones, to boot.

The White House refutes the claims reported by the news agency.

White House spokesperson Caitlin Hayden explained to Washington-based political site The Hill that no investigation had been made that cleared any mobile phone manufacturer.

"The White House has not conducted any classified inquiry that resulted in clearing any telecom equipment supplier as reported in Reuters," she said.

Hayden does admit: "Huawei was excluded from taking part in the building of America’s interoperable, wireless emergency network for first responders due to US Government national security concerns."

The plot thickens. Although it's becoming more Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy than James Bond.

