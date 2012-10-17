Huawei Ascend W1 Windows Phone 8 device pops up again, this time with specs

More details have emerged of Huawei’s first Windows Phone 8 handset, the Huawei Ascend W1, complete with a picture of the device sporting an ocean-coloured shell.

The existence of the Huawei Ascend W1 was confirmed by the manufacturer’s own chairman of devices, Richard Yu on Chinese social networking site Sina Weibo back in September. However, although an official unveil was expected on 25 September nothing came to prominence. Until now.

Along with the somewhat blurry image, which shows the Huawei Ascend W1 with a blue back cover – as reported previously the phone is also expected to come in black, pink and white – a list of potential specs has also been leaked.

For starters we have a 4-inch WVGA display, with a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a VGA front-facing camera for video calling. Powering proceedings along will be a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB internal memory and a 2,000 mAh battery.

As you may have gathered from the specs, the Huawei Ascend W1 is unlikely to fall into the high-end category of Windows Phone 8 devices.

However, with a purported price tag of $310 (around £192), it could prove an affordable alternative to trying out Microsoft’s new operating system.

Windows Phone 8 is due to officially be launched on 29 October.