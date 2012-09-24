  Huawei Ascend W1 Windows Phone 8 device to be unveiled on 25 September?

Further details of Huawei’s first foray into the world of Windows Phone 8 have emerged, with some suggesting the Huawei Ascend W1 could get its big unveil as early as 25 September.

Huawei has been very open about its plans to launch Windows Phone 8 handsets and Richard Yu, its chairman of devices, even took to social networking site Sina Weibo to reveal the name of its first Microsoft-run phone – the Huawei Ascend W1.

However, along with an imminent official unveil on 25 September, Winp.cn is also claiming to have received news on colour variants and even price.

According to the micro site, the Huawei Ascend W1 will be available in black, blue, pink and white and will be priced at 2,000 Chinese RMB, around £195.

Huawei has made a habit of releasing handsets close to its official launch. However, with Windows Phone 8 not set to arrive until 26 October, some are anticipating a Huawei Ascend W1 arrival date of November and possibly even December.

Yet should the 25 September launch date prove true, we will at least get an idea of how excited we should be getting.