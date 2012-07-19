  Huawei Ascend P1: Super slim, Ice Cream Sandwich-packed and coming in August

Huawei is to launch its super-slim Ice Cream Sandwich handset, the Ascend P1, in the UK in August, the company has announced, and it will be free on Vodafone contracts from £26 per month.

Pocket-lint first set eyes on the svelte phone back at CES in January, when we saw it alongside an even thinner model, the Ascend P1 S. However, it is the P1 that will be launched first and although it's 1.01mm thicker there's no skimping on tech spec.

The Huawei Ascend P1 comes with a 1.5GHz TI OMAP 4460 Cortext-A9 dual-core processor driving the show, while a PowerVR SGX chip handles graphics duties and there's 1GB of RAM on board.

The touchscreen is a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED display, although it's not quite HD at 960 x 540. And it's protected by Corning's Gorilla glass.

Its rear camera features an 8-megapixel BSI (backside illumination) sensor, with autofocus, LED flash and Full HD recording ability. It also promises good low light performance. A 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera handles video calling and the like.

The phone is HSDPA and supports DLNA streaming through in-built Wi-Fi. There's 4GB of storage built-in as standard, while a microSD card slot can handle up to an extra 32GB.

Its exact measurements are 127.4 x 64.8 x 7.7mm, and the Ascend P1 weighs 110g,

There's currently no word on whether Huawei will be upgrading the software from Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) to Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean).

Pocket-lint will be bringing you a Huawei Ascend P1 review imminently.

What do you think? Look tasty? Let us know in the comments below...