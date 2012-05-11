Huawei launches the Ascend Y 100 and the G 7105 exclusively with O2

O2 will be the exclusive vendor for both the Huawei Ascend Y 100 and the Huawei G7105, as the manufacturer again caters for an entry-level audience.

While not of the same calibre as the excellent Huawei Ascend G300, the Ascend Y 100 is again an Android-powered smartphone running on Gingerbread 2.3. The handset sports a 2.8-inch touchscreen and there are both HSDPA and Wi-Fi for efficient browsing of the web.

Kitted out with a 2-megapixel camera with 4x digital zoom, Huawei was keen to accentuate the Ascend Y 100’s ability to shoot video at 30 frames per second, twice the speed of other phones at this price point, apparently.

Talking of which, the Huawei Ascend Y 100 will be available from 1 June for £79.99 on PAYG or free with a £10 per month contract. Anyone who buys the phone before 31 August will also received a voucher for a free interchangeable back cover. This cover can either be designed by themselves or chosen from one of the ready-made designs.

The Huawei G 7105 as a back-to-basics feature phone offers very little in terms of functionality. Its focal point is the 2.8-inch LCD touchscreen while the camera is a simple 1.3-megapixel snapper with 4x digital zoom.

Though there’s no Wi-Fi connectivity, Opera Mini, which compresses websites for faster loading speeds, is on board, so hopefully you won't be twiddling your thumbs for too long.

In terms of battery life and we’re looking at 600 hours standby and 300 minutes talktime.

Available now in white for £39.99, a pink variant will also soon be available through selected O2 stores.

Although Huawei has predominantly focused on the lower-end of the mobile market, it will be launching its flagship device, the Huawei Ascned D quad later this year, which the manufacturer is calling the "world's fastest smartphone".

What do you think to both the Huawei Ascend Y 100 and Huawei G 7105? Let us know your thoughts.