Huawei Ascend D quad smartphone confirmed for UK

  Huawei Ascend D quad smartphone confirmed for UK
Huawei has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the Huawei Ascend D quad will be coming to the UK.

The phone that Huawei claimed to be the “world’s fastest smartphone” at this year’s Mobile World Congress will be the manufacturer’s 2012 flagship device and will see the Chinese company attempt to go head to head with the likes of Apple, with its iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S III.

When asked specifically whether the UK could expect to get its hands on the Huawei D quad, Pocket-lint was met with an “absolutely” and that it would have news on its arrival later in the year.

While we’ll reserve judgment on the “world’s fastest” claims until we have a proper play with it, it certainly impressed in terms of speed at MWC, while svelte design left us wanting a longer play.

It also runs on Android's Ice Cream Sandwich (Android 4.0) operating system and that speed we mentioned, well that's courtesy of Huawei's own K3V2 processor, clocked at 1.2/1.5GHz.

No word on pricing – we imagine this will still be being thrashed out with operators – but if Huawei really do see it as a competitor to other flagship devices, we’d expect it to be available on a £35 - £40 a month contract. 

There was further good news as Huawei also confirmed that the Ascend P1 S (the “world’s slimmest smartphone”) and the Ascend P1 would also be heading to the UK, with the latter possibly as soon as July.

We will keep you posted.

Are you excited by the Huawei Ascend D quad? Let us know your thoughts...

