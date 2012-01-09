Huawei to grab world's slimmest phone title with Ascend P1 S

Huawei is in the running to grab the spec title off the iPhone 4S and Samsung Galaxy S II with its Ascend P1 S. Touted as the thinnest smartphone in the world and due to be announced at CES this week, the new phone also packs cutting edge internals.

The 6.68mm thin phone comes with a 4.3-inch qHD super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Stuck behind that is a dual-core A9 CPU clocked at 1.5 GHz processor and an SGX 540 graphics chip. Whilst it isn't quad-core, it remains one of the fastest processors currently on the market.

That makes it just 2mm thinner than the previous thinnest phone in the world from Fujitsu.

Crucially the phone is to launch with Ice Cream Sandwich in tow, which unlike some other top spec hardware, namely the RAZR, remains missing. There will also be an Ascend P1 which will pack the same specifications but be 7.69mm thick, still massively slim for a mobile phone.

On the back of the P1 S is an 8 megapixel camera, with a 1.3 megapixel shooter on the front. 1080p video is of course possible as is 720p on the front, both can be transfered via MHL-HDMI and DLNA. The phone also gets 1GB of RAM for managing apps and 4GB of built in storage for video and other media.

The Ascend P1 is kept chugging along with a 1680mAh battery and is to arrive in multiple colours, including black, white and pink. No pricing as of yet but expect a Q2 release for the phone.

We will have more on the Ascend P1 when it is announced at CES later this week.

What do you think to Huawei's new handset? Let us know in the comments below ...