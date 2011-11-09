  Huawei Vision coming to the UK in time for Christmas

Huawei has come to town to announce that its flagship Gingerbread smartphone, the Huawei Vision, will be hitting the UK in time for Christmas.

Old London Town, that is - the location for the Chinese company's dedicated European design centre for its Mobile Device business, that it will open at the beginning of next year.

If you didn't know already, the Vision is an Android 2.3 device that boasts a funky new UI over the top with a nice 3D (in the old sense of the word) effect going on.

But don't go getting all excited thinking it might get an Ice Cream Sandwich update - it won't. That's according to OneMobileRing, who learnt from a product spokesperson the handset will not be making the jump to Android 4.0.

Back to what it does have and there's a 3.7-inch capacitive multitouch screen and it is powered by a 1GHz MSM8255 Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It has 512M RAM, 2GB of ROM and can handle a 32GB microSD card.

Camera-wise, it has a 5-megapixel one with auto focus camera and LED flash which is capable of recording 720p video. Connectivity is Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth V2.1 with A2DP. It measures in at 9.9mm at its thinnest point and weighs 121g. And its curvy aluminium unibody makes it looks pretty darn sweet.

Mark Mitchinson, Huawei device UK and Ireland executive VP said: "The majority of consumers still make buying decisions around the look and feel of handsets. The Huawei Vision is set apart in the market in terms of premium design, and it packs in a powerful 1GHz processor and a distinguished 3D carousel UI. The Huawei Vision reinforces our commitment to smartphones for everyone."

Locked and loaded with Angry Birds, Asphalt 6: Adrenaline, Order & Chaos Online and Guerrilla Bob HD, the Huawei Vision will be available in time for Christmas from Phones 4u, available free on contracts from £25 per month.

Other operator and retailer partners are expected to be confirmed for early 2012.