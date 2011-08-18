  Huawei steps up its game with Phones 4u deal

Huawei is looking to break into the UK smartphone market, kicking off with a partnership with Phones 4u to stock its Vision and Blaze handsets.

The handsets will be the first in this country to be labelled with the Huawei branding - its usual entry is via the white label route, making devices for established brands such as the Three Mi-Fi modem.

The pick of the two handsets, both of which will be budget devices aimed at the youth market, is the Huawei Vision which we've featured before on Pocket-lint.

The Vision is an Android 2.3 handset with a funky new UI over the top that boasts a 3.7-inch capacitive multitouch screen, is powered by a 1GHz MSM8255 Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, has 512M RAM, 2GB of ROM and can handle a 32GB microSD card.

It has a 5-megapixel camera with auto focus camera and LED flash, which is capable of recording 720p video.

No confirmed specs for the Blaze other than Android 2.3, but rumours suggest an 800MHz processor and 3.2-inch capacitive touchscreen.

Huawei EVP Mark Mitchinson said: "The Blaze and Vision will be among the very best-specified Android smartphones in the market and we are delighted that Phones 4u has taken the decision to enter into a truly strategic partnership with Huawei, a partnership that offers great consumer value without compromise.

"The Blaze and Vision will appeal to astute and shrewd shoppers. They will also appeal to those who want to be a part of the smartphone revolution for the first time, and to those who want to stand apart with a fresh and rousing new brand."

The handsets will land in Q4. No word on prices yet - but we'd expect price tags under £100.