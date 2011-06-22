  Huawei Sonic and Glory take refuge in the Gingerbread house

Not content with unleashing the world's first Android 3.2 tablet, Chinese manufacturer Huawei also has two pretty nifty sounding Gingerbread Android mobile phones lined up as well - the Huawei Sonic and the Huawei Glory.

Starting with the Glory, because it's the higher spec'd device of the two and we've got an Android 2.3 device powered by a 1.4 GHz single-core Qualcomm MSM8655T processor, packing a 4-inch TFT 854x480 display, an 8-megapixel camera, 2GB of internal storage and a 1900mAh battery.

The Sonic is also rocking Android 2.3, has a 3.5-inch HVGA display and packs a 3.2-megapixel camera. No word on the processor, but we know that it's got 256MB of RAM and 512MB of ROM. We also know that it's got NFC capabilities as well.

Now, whilst the specs on these handsets isn't exactly going to sit the Glory and Sonic at the top table of the Android gathering they are both going to stick to a key feature of Huawei devices - they're going to be cheap.

The Sonic is going on sale in Turkey to begin with for around £133 and the Glory is said to be landing in the States with a price tag under $300 (£185).

There's no word on a UK release as of yet but be sure to check back on Pocket-lint for updates.