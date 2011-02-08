Huawei Ideos X3 and S7 teased ahead of MWC

If you thought that the leaks ahead of Mobile World Congress had finally dried up, think again - as Huawei has taken to Flickr to give us a brief glimpse of what it will be showing off at the Barcelona expo.

Back in January at CES we got hands on with the Ideos X5 and it looks as if the Chinese company will be using MWC to extend its Ideos Android range - with a new smartphone and also a new tablet pictured in its photstream.

There are no spec details for either device, but we can see that the phone, the Ideos X3, has both front and rear facing cameras and the tablet, the Ideos S7 Slim also has a front facing snapper. Sticking with known facts, we also know that the X3 will be available in red, blue, sliver or black.

And now we enter the realms of rumour, as our concrete knowledge has been exasperated. And there are a couple of pearlers - the X3 will apparently, according to some reports, be packing Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) and the S7 Slim is said to be a 7-inch tab packing Honeycomb.

But remember Android fans, rumours can be a cruel thing - so be sure to check regularly on Pocket-lint from 13 February onwards for all the official launch details from Huawei, and the bazillion other manufacturers who will be showing of their goodies, live from Barcelona.