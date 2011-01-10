Huawei Ideos X5 hands-on

Huawei, the people that most probably make your Mobile broadband dongle (if you’ve got one of course), are continuing their march into the smartphone business with the launch of yet another Android phone the Huawei Ideos X5, and guess what, that’s right we tracked it down at mobile world congress to have a quick play.

The new X5, which is probably best seen as a replacement for the Huawei Ideos that came out in the UK in September last year has a 3.8-inch capacitive touchscreen, with multi-touch support.

You’ll get 4GB of onboard storage and the Ideos X5 has a 5-megapixel camera that can also shoot 720p HD video.

As you would expect, it has high-speed connectivity through HSPA and Wi-Fi 802.11n and also has A-GPS with compass, a micro-USB port and a 1500mAh Lithium Polymer battery.

As for the handset itself, design wise it’s fairly standard faire with little that stands out from the barrage of other Android handsets we’ve seen this week.

That’s no bad thing, but unlike the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc or the LG Optimus 2X this isn’t a flagship handset pushing the boundaries of what is possible, but something aimed more at the entry-level smartphone user venturing into the world of apps and Android for the first time.

Out in China and New Zealand this month (January) expect it to head over to the UK to most likely replace the cheap, but perfectly acceptable entry-level Android handset some time later this year.