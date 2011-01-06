Huawei Ideos X5 jumps aboard the good ship Froyo

Not wanting to be outdone with the incredible amount of phone launches over at CES, over in China Huawei has announced it's latest Android 2.2 packing smartphone - the Huawei Ideos X5.

Described as "ultra-sleek", the X5 has a 3.8-inch capactive touchscreen, with multi-touch support. It packs 4GB of onboard storage and has a 5-megapixel camera that can also shoot 720p HD video.

It has high speed connectivity through HSPA and Wi-Fi 802.11n and also has A-GPS with compass, a micro-USB port and a 1500mAh Lithium Polymer battery.

"The Huawei Ideos X5 smartphone offers a perfect blend of style and technology that allows busy professionals to respond to work issues in real time while staying connected with loved ones and having fun at the same time," said Victor Xu, CMO of Huawei Device.

It will be available in Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand this month, with other countries to follow.

Oh, and the press shot alongside a glass of spilled whiskey? Class.