  HTC: No Android HTC HD2

HTC CEO Peter Chou has confirmed that the company has no plans to launch an Android version of its HTC HD2 handset.

"Technically, we could make the HD2 an Android phone, but I have to take care of Windows Mobile", Chou told Forbes magazine.

The handset, which has just been priced in the UK and sports a 4.3-inch touchscreen display, a 1GHz processor, HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 5.0 Megapixel camera, is expected any day in the UK with Windows 6.5 as the operating system.

"We're working hard on these kinds of products to get excitement about Windows Mobile back", says Chou.

The news is likely to come as a disappointment to the Android fan base hoping to get a big screen touchscreen device from HTC.