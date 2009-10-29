HTC Droid Eris gets a little bit more leaked
While Verizon has come clean about the Motorola Droid it's had lurking up its shirt sleeve, there's still the mystery of the HTC Droid Eris to clear up.
We know that Verizon is planning a veritable family of Droid handsets and the Eris, also known as the HTC Desire to its special friends, is tipped to be the next relative to market.
There's been whispers of low-end spec and a pocket-friendly price point of around $99, but now an image of the Hero-esque device has emerged over on PhoneArena.com.
The snap - from a tipster - comes in with the info that the Android device will get Wi-Fi and a 5-megapixel camera, but none of the slim-line slider looks of the Droid by Motorola.
If that wasn't enough to entice, HTC CEO is on record saying:
"We've worked with Verizon for several years, but this is the first time we've been elevated to the role of core supplier", he says. "We are very excited about that opportunity".
The comment came in a recent interview with Forbes where it reports the "company will introduce an Android phone on Verizon later this year, Chou confirmed. He says the handset, which will likely debut in the first week of November, is a sign of HTC's growing rapport with Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless operator.
