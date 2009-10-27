  1. Home
HTC working on Android 2.0 handsets

Early next year, Google is set to launch version 2.0 of its Android mobile operating system, codenamed "Eclair". The platform is confirmed to be appearing on the forthcoming Motorola Droid, but what about other manufacturers?

Samsung is staying tight-lipped about its Android experiments, perhaps following the difficult birth of the Galaxy i7500. HTC, however, buoyed by the success of its Hero handset, has happily confirmed to Gearlog that it has Android 2.0 in-house and it's working on it for future handsets.

What's not entirely clear yet is whether current Android handsets will be able to be upgraded to version 2.0. An Android 2.0 announcement is due imminently, so perhaps some of the questions surrounding the platform will be answered then. We'll keep you posted.

