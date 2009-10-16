  1. Home
If you are looking to get your hands on some Android 1.6 action on the cheap, then the HTC Tattoo might be just for you.

You get a smaller form factor than other Android devices out there with a smaller 2.8-inch 240 x 320 QVGA screen, but you still get HSDPA connectivity as well as Wi-Fi.

You also get the 3.2-megapixel camera, GPS, digital compass and accelerometer, as well as an FM radio and a 3.5mm jack, so even though this is pitched as a mass market device, you don't get shafted on the tech specs.

You get HTC's Sense UI skin sitting over Android, just like the Hero big brother, with all the customisation options that Google's OS brings, including plenty of apps in the Marketplace.

Best of all, you'll be able to get it free on a £25 per month contract from Vodafone. Orange are also showing it on their site from free, but with no word on pricing.

Enjoy the pictures whilst we get to work on a full review.

