  HTC HD2 coming this month with Sense UI

HTC today confirmed their much speculated and oft-snapped HTC Leo, which will be known as the HTC HD2.



Smacking the Toshiba TG01 right between the eyes, the HD2 features a massive 4.3-inch display, with a beautiful 480 x 800 pixel resolution display. It also has a multi-touch enabled capacitive touchscreen display.



"The HD2 brings the HTC Sense UI to Windows Mobile", Peter Chou told us in a one-on-one demo of the new Windows Phone, before recomfirming the message of Make It Mine, Stay Close and Discover the Unexpected which was pushed at the launch of the HTC Hero.



But keep a rein on your excitement. This version of the Sense UI doesn't resemble that found on the super Android handset, but looks suspiciously like the TouchFLO interface seen on HTC's other Windows Mobile handsets.



The HTC HD2 is a direct competitor to Toshiba's TG01 on another level as it also runs on Qualcomm's 1GHz Snapdragon chipset, with 512MB ROM and 448MB RAM. A microSD card slot is present to boost your storage.



Around the back you get a 5-megapixel camera supported by a dual LED flash, a 3.5mm headphone jack, HSDPA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and bags of sensors to keep it smart, like an ambient light sensor and accelerometer.



Coming to market this month, we'll bring you all the details of networks and costs when we have them.