  HTC Pure and Tilt 2 launch on AT&T

In the States, AT&T has announced the launch of two new HTC devices, the HTC Tilt 2 and the HTC Pure, both new Windows Mobile 6.5 devices.

As far as marketing blurb goes, the Pure is said to "deliver a touch screen experience in an alluring, compact form factor", while the Tilt 2 "features the convenience of a tilting touch screen combined with the practicality of a slide out full QWERTY keyboard".

HTC has added its TouchFLO 3D interface to the phones, while AT&T will support Windows Marketplace for Mobile - Microsoft's answer to the App Store for Windows phones.

The Tilt 2 gets a high-res, 3.6-inch widescreen WVGA display, speakerphone with dual speakers and dual microphones with advanced noise cancellation, and a 3.2-megapixel camera.

The Pure offers a 3.2-inch WVGA touchscreen, a 5-megapixel auto-focus camera with video capture, expandable memory, "gravity sensor" and an ambient light sensor.

The Pure will cost $149.99 while the Tilt 2 will go on sale for $299.99 with rebates on 2-year agreements - a minimum of $70 a month as far as the Tilt 2 goes.