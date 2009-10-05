HTC Pure and Tilt 2 launch on AT&T
In the States, AT&T has announced the launch of two new HTC devices, the HTC Tilt 2 and the HTC Pure, both new Windows Mobile 6.5 devices.
As far as marketing blurb goes, the Pure is said to "deliver a touch screen experience in an alluring, compact form factor", while the Tilt 2 "features the convenience of a tilting touch screen combined with the practicality of a slide out full QWERTY keyboard".
HTC has added its TouchFLO 3D interface to the phones, while AT&T will support Windows Marketplace for Mobile - Microsoft's answer to the App Store for Windows phones.
The Tilt 2 gets a high-res, 3.6-inch widescreen WVGA display, speakerphone with dual speakers and dual microphones with advanced noise cancellation, and a 3.2-megapixel camera.
The Pure offers a 3.2-inch WVGA touchscreen, a 5-megapixel auto-focus camera with video capture, expandable memory, "gravity sensor" and an ambient light sensor.
The Pure will cost $149.99 while the Tilt 2 will go on sale for $299.99 with rebates on 2-year agreements - a minimum of $70 a month as far as the Tilt 2 goes.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments