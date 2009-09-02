  1. Home
HTC confirms WiMo 6.5 Touch2

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that HTC was among the manufacturers that'd be offering "Windows Phones", which are phones running Windows Mobile 6.5. Today, HTC has announced the first of those phones - the Touch2.

It looks identical to the previously-leaked HTC Mega, so if the stats match too then it's got a full 2.8-inch QVGA touchscreen, 3.2-megapixel camera, 256MB of internal memory, microSD expansion slot, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and HTC's TouchFLO interface.

It'll also be bringing along the benefits of Windows Mobile 6.5 - the application marketplace and My Phone backup and syncing service. We don't have any pricing, or indication on when it'll be released in Europe beyond "Q4", but as soon as we hear anything, we'll let you know.

