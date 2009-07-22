HTC Click smartphone photos surface

HTC could be about to release a smartphone at the low-end of the market if rumours appearing on the Internet are to be believed.

Following a heavy week of phone leaks from HTC, Sony Ericsson, and RIM, Spanish site PointGPhone.com is the latest website to claim it has the skinny on the a new handset from HTC.

It has supposedly got its hands on photos of a yet to be announced HTC handset going by the name of the HTC Click.

Reportedly coming with a 3.5mm stereo jack and digital camera on the rear, the phone will, if rumours pan out, run the Android OS and be aimed at the entry-level rather than high-end HTC Hero handset.

Details are scarce however, judging from the pictures the handset will feature HTC's Android-style button matrix below a touchscreen, divided by a circular d-pad instead of pearl ball as found in the Magic/MyTouch 3G and G1.

The rumour surfaces as Synaptics, a touchscreen provider for HTC, announced that it was releasing a new touchscreen technology, the ClearPad 1000, to companies for use in entry-level smartphones.

Although Synaptics refused to comment on specific devices when Pocket-lint interviewed them prior to the announcement, the company does confirm that HTC is one of their partners.