HTC Sense interface coming to HTC Magic?
HTC has confirmed to Pocket-lint that its new Sense interface found on the Android-touting HTC Hero, would be available on other devices the company has already released.
"HTC Sense will be available on some other existing devices", confirmed the company's CEO, Peter Chou, to Pocket-lint after the launch.
While Chou wouldn't go into more detail as to which devices would or would not get the updated user interface, he did tell us that some would get the optional addition.
With only two handsets from HTC currently supporting Android - the HTC Magic and G1 from T-Mobile - current users have a 50/50 chance as to whether their handset will be supported, suggesting the more recent keyboardless HTC Magic might be the phone that gets the updated interface.
We will keep you posted.
