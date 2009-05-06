Carphone Warehouse offers HTC Touch Diamond2

HTC's new Touch Diamond2 is available now at The Carphone Warehouse for free on contract.

Claiming a "new people-centric approach to communications", the HTC Touch Diamond2 has a single contact view, displaying the individual conversation history for voice, text and email.

As the name would suggest, the follow up to the HTC Touch Diamond, the Diamond2 offers the usual array of HSDPA, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity but sports a bigger 3.2-inch glass 480 x 800 resolution WVGA touchscreen.

13.7mm thick and weighing 175 grams, the phone also includes a new touch sensitive "zoom bar" for what's said to be faster zooming of web pages, emails, text messages, photos or documents.

With HTC's TouchFLO 3D interface, even more deeply integrated into the Windows Mobile 6.1 operating system, the handset is said to offer a user-friendly navigation experience.

Those who purchase the HTC Touch Diamond2 from The Carphone Warehouse will also be able to fully upgrade their smartphone to Windows Mobile 6.5 once it becomes available later this year.

The HTC Touch Diamond2 is available at The Carphone Warehouse on an Orange contract for £40 per month, or for the standalone fee of £409.95.