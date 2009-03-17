  HTC set to launch "at least" three Android phones in 2009

The CEO of High Tech Computer has said it will ship "at least" three new smartphones utilising Google's Android software before the end of 2009.

HTC was the first phone manufacturer to use the Android software, when it teamed up with Google and T-Mobile to release the G1 last year.

However, on top of the HTC Magic that the company announced last month as a Vodafone exclusive for European markets, HTC will apparently market at least two more Google phones before the year is out.

During a Merrill Lynch technology conference in Taipei, the CEO of HTC Peter Chou was asked to confirm or deny rumours that suggested HTC was planning to market five Android phones this year.

He did neither, instead saying that "at least" three would be brought out, but refusing to comment further.

We'll bring you any news on these phones as and when we get it. Thanks to Cameron Judd for the tip.