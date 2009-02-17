  1. Home
HTC Touch Pro2

PHOTOS: HTC Touch Pro2

HTC has announced a new version of its HTC Touch Pro handset at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, bringing with it a host of new features aimed at convincing business users to move away from their BlackBerry. Pocket-lint has managed to score 10 minutes to get a gallery of shots for you.

The new handset, that will sport a thinner, more curvier design, will come with a 3.6-inch WVGA touch screen that slides out and stands upright as well as a slide out five row QWERTY keyboard.

Packing HSDPA (7.2Mbps), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm processor (MSM7201a, 528 MHz), although not a Snapdragon one as sported by Toshiba and its TG01.

The new phone is expected to be available in the second half of 2009.

