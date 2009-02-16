New HTC handsets to get free 6.5 upgrade
Lots of questions have been asked about how new Windows Mobile devices launching this week will deal with the incoming Windows Mobile 6.5 platform, announced today by Microsoft at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Joining Steve Ballmer on stage at the Microsoft press conference, Peter Chou, CEO of HTC, confirmed that the newly-announced HTC Touch Diamond 2 and Touch Pro 2 handsets are to offer free upgrades to Windows Mobile 6.5 when they go on sale.
Skott Ahn also stepped up to praise Microsoft for Windows Mobile 6.5, congratulating Ballmer on the achievement and joked about their earlier video watch conversation, whilst confirming Windows Mobile as their preferred smartphone platform.
Orange’s Yves Maitre also joined the party on stage, not with anything to say on 6.5, but adding to the feeling that Microsoft was keen to show how many friends they have as added pressure grows from the likes of Android and Apple in the mobile phone sector.
- Apple iPhone SE 2 renders surface showing notch and Face ID
- iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- BlackBerry KeyTwo specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- 45GB data, 5000 minutes and unlimited texts for £18 a month
- Honor 10 specs, news and release date: What you need to know about the newly-announced Honor flagship
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of this week's launch
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for May 2018
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for May 2018
Comments