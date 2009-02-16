  New HTC handsets to get free 6.5 upgrade

Lots of questions have been asked about how new Windows Mobile devices launching this week will deal with the incoming Windows Mobile 6.5 platform, announced today by Microsoft at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Joining Steve Ballmer on stage at the Microsoft press conference, Peter Chou, CEO of HTC, confirmed that the newly-announced HTC Touch Diamond 2 and Touch Pro 2 handsets are to offer free upgrades to Windows Mobile 6.5 when they go on sale.

Skott Ahn also stepped up to praise Microsoft for Windows Mobile 6.5, congratulating Ballmer on the achievement and joked about their earlier video watch conversation, whilst confirming Windows Mobile as their preferred smartphone platform.

Orange’s Yves Maitre also joined the party on stage, not with anything to say on 6.5, but adding to the feeling that Microsoft was keen to show how many friends they have as added pressure grows from the likes of Android and Apple in the mobile phone sector.