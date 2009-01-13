HTC Android-based Sapphire to launch on Vodafone?

HTC's 2009 line-up of smartphones the company is due to produce for other companies - its OEM offerings - has apparently been leaked on a forum.

Just images and code-names at this early stage, there are a few highlights that are of more interest than just your everyday, average leaked smartphone.

The "Hero" appears to be an update to the T-Mobile G1 and does not seem to have a slide-out keyboard, hinting that the English-language Android OS may soon offer an onscreen keyboard, as seen with the Chinese OPhone.

The other big news from the leak is the device dubbed "Sapphire", that is said to be an Android-based smartphone heading for Vodafone.

Vodafone joined the Open Handset Alliance in December, so an Android launch for the UK to rival the G1 - currently the only GPhone available and from rival operator T-Mobile - would make sense.