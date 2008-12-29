  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. HTC phone news

HTC will not make Sony Ericsson Xperia X2

Sony Ericsson's second Xperia-branded mobile phone, presumably to be called the X2, is not due for launch until the end of 2009, Far East manufacturing sources report.

It seems Sony Ericsson is not going to employ smartphone manufacturer HTC to make the second-gen device, with rumours suggesting that other Taiwan-based handset makers are favourite for the contract.

Although announced back in February 2008, the HTC-made X1 did not go on sale in the UK until the end of September, and was dogged with rumours of problems and delays throughout the summer.

Pegatron Technology a spin-off of Asustek, and Mobinnova, a handset maker under Foxconn Electronics, are said to be trying to win the deal to make the Windows-based mobile, with a decision expected in the first quarter of 2009.

