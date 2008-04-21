  1. Home
HTC spy shot appears ahead of London launch event

How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

With HTC's big, global launch event looming ever closer on 6 May, rumour and speculation as to what will be announced by the Taiwanese company is building.

The teaser for the invitation read: "Witness the next wave of HTC Innovation", with the most exciting option of what

could

be introduced being the launch of HTC's Android offerings.

This pure speculation is based on the knowledge that HTC is planning two or three handsets running Google's Android platform for 2008, and this May launch could well fit the timing.

Now, a spy shot of HTC handsets doing the rounds on blogs is set to up the speculation even further. The photo, that initially appeared in the forum at Mobile Review, shows a line up of HTC devices.

Although many are known, there's a couple of unidentified models (far right and far left on the bottom row) that might well be what's launching soon ... stay tuned.

