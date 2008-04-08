  HTC to unveil Android handset in May?

Pocket-lint has received an invitation to a potentially exciting global HTC launch event to be held in London in May.

With the teaser for the invitation reading "Witness the next wave of HTC Innovation" we are speculating that this could be the launch of HTC's Android offerings.

We know the Taiwanese company is planning two or three handsets based on Google's Android platform for 2008, and this May launch could well fit the timing.

Although other manufacturers have not promised Android devices until later in the year, as a founding member of the Open Handset Alliance, HTC, who provided Google with the prototype Android handset, are well positioned to get something to market sooner rather than later.

The "Dream" phone from HTC was apparently was the device that Google used to demonstrate the Open Handset Alliance software to potential members.

The handset is said to measure around 3 x 5 inches, offers a touchscreen that can be viewed horizontally or vertically, as well as navigational controls and a swivel out keyboard.

Obviously there's no way of knowing at this early stage what this event may bring, or even if the Dream will make it to market, but Pocket-lint will be attending the event and bring you all the news as it happens.