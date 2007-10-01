HTC launches Shift, P6500 and S730 smartphones

HTC has launched a bevy of new 3G HSDPA smartphones today. The new phones promise choice for consumers.

"One single design isn't for everyone. People want choice and we want to provide that", said Peter Chou, CEO and president of the company.

The HTC Shift will be similar to the Ameo launched earlier this year and come with a full QWERTY keyboard. It will offer tri-band HSDPA connectivity and sport Windows Vista.

Featuring software called SnapVUE, the software provides instant access to emails, calendar, SMS messages and contacts, without the need to fully boot-up the device.

Weighing just 800g and equipped with a 7-inch touch sensitive "slide-n-tilt" screen the laptop wannabe promises 2 days standby battery life or 3-4 hours in laptop mode.

It will measure 207 x 129 x 25mm, weigh 800 grams and will cost 1199 euros.

As to the Vista operating system, Peter Chou - CEO and President, said the company was looking into the possibility of allowing users to downgrade to Windows XP.

The second device will be the S730 and follow on from the S710. Targeted towards the heavy messaging user. The new phone will bring a slide out qwerty keyboard, Windows Mobile 6, instant access to Outlook, HSDPA and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The third device will be a new enterprise phone aimed at businesses such as DHL or rental car companies.

The new phone will sport Microsoft's Windows Mobile 6 operating system, come with a 3-megapixel camera, GPS functionality and HSDPA.

The unit will also come with a business card or 2D barcode reader as well as having a fingerprint sensor for security.

All UK pricing and availability to be confirmed.