  New HTC touch phone revealed – it is the Elf!

We've got a great pic and some juicy gossip after Coolsmartphone got their hot little hands on the new HTC phone we told you about last week.

According the site the new device is called the Elf (how very LOTR) but will also be known as the HTC Touch P3450 – so it looks like we were right all along with the predicted touch-functionality.

Although this has all yet to be confirmed by HTC – and the original story on Coolsmartphone has mysteriously disappeared – the specs are said to a transflective 2.8-inch TFT touchscreen, a MicroSD card slot, 2 megapixel camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and it runs Windows Mobile 6.0 Pro.

According to the guys who had the hands-on with the snazzy new phone, it's very slim-line, very sleek and pleasingly curvy in the hand.

With only two buttons on the front – apparently "call" and "release", looks like HTC's going down the minimalist iPhone route.

As soon as we know anymore, we'll keep you informed.