HTC announce Qtek 8500 STRTrk smartphone

HTC, the company behind Orange's range of Windows based Smartphones today launched the slim Qtek 8500 STRTrk handset.

Available in black or pink the multimedia focused handset has dedicated play, fast forward and rewind buttons as well as a backlit 1.2 inch TFT LCD for viewing and controlling music play-lists.

A MicroSD memory slot offers the choice of storing additional tracks in ACC, WAV, WMA and MP3 codec formats using Windows Media Player or direct over air downloads.

Once opened, the STRTrk sports a larger backlit 2.2inch QVGA screen for viewing Microsoft Office applications via Windows Mobile 5.0.

The 99 gram and is 16mm thin phone also features a 1.3 megapixel camera as well as Quadband EDGE/GSM/GPRS and Bluetooth support.

The HTC STRTrk (Qtek 8500) is available at the end of June, 2006.
This is the first time that HTC will sell its own Qtek brand in the UK. RRP is €499.

