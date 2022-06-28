HTC Desire 22 Pro is the Viverse phone we were expecting

(Pocket-lint) - HTC is back with a new midrange smartphone that, like many of its releases in the last few years, comes with a significant gimmick. It is the company's first "Viverse" handset.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is a 6.6-inch device with a 2414 x 1080 pixel 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 chipset, and 8GB of RAM. However, its mainly been designed to be the "perfect partner" for the HTC Vive Flow virtual reality glasses.

Its Viverse angle doesn't stop there. It comes preinstalled with metaverse-centric apps to "explore new worlds", buy NFTs and create your own virtual spaces.

There is also reverse charging functionality that enables you to power your Vive Flow form the phone's 4,520mAh battery.

Other specifications include 128GB of storage, and a triple-camera system on the rear (64-megapixel main, 13-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel depth). The front camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

IP67 water and dust protection is provided, while there's a fingerprint sensor on the power button for security.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is available to pre-order now from £399 in the UK. It is also available with a 15 per discount in a bundle including a Vive Flow VR headset. You will get an additional pair of HTC TWS earbuds and case for the phone at no extra cost if ordered before or on 31 July 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.