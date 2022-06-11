HTC teases a possible 'Viverse' phone launch for late June

(Pocket-lint) - HTC plans to hold a media event in June to potentially launch a new mobile device with a possible AR/VR experience and Viverse integration. Here is everything you need to know. Admittedly, details are thin at this point, but bookmark this page, as it will be updated with the latest information.

HTC posted on Twitter a teaser for an upcoming phone that is set to debut at a launch event on 28 June 2022. There are no other specifics about the event or mobile device except that, as HTC teased at MWC 2022, the phone will have metaverse features. Pocket-lint will update this guide when more information becomes available.

HTC will likely live-stream its Viverse event on YouTube. The event video will be embedded at the top of this page once it becomes officially available.

In early 2022, HTC announced its answer to Facebook's metaverse, Viverse, which would allow you to communicate with others through a VR chat, hold meetings in Engage, collaborate in Vive Sync, attend holographic VR concerts, and more. Then, at MWC 2022, HTC said it's working on a flagship phone that'll work with the metaverse.

Now, HTC is thought to be teasing the launch of that mobile device, by sharing an invite on Twitter that has a phone-shaped silhouette along with a Viverse logo.

The phone will likely offer an augmented reality and virtual reality experience and some sort of time into HTCs open-source metaverse platform Viverse. Reports have also speculated about whether it will have HTC Exodus-like blockchain features. Little is known for sure now, as there haven't been many leaks to date.

Having said that, HTC is clearly poised to share more about the Viverse and will potentially unveil a device in June.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.