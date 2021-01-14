(Pocket-lint) - HTC is keeping its phone range quietly ticking over in its homeland, and has launched a new Desire series phone called the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G.

Like most of the recent Desire-branded phones, this one's a mid-range device and follows on from the Desire 20 Pro launched in summer 2020.

Looking down the spec sheet, it seems like a decent enough phone for the mid-range 5G market, offering all the hallmarks of a solid device.

As the name suggests, it has 5G support, and is powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor alongisde 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with room for expansion via micro SD card.

To keep the phone going for a full day - and then some - there's a generous 5,000mAh capacity battery inside with fast-charging support for Qualcomm's 18W Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

On the front, you'll find a large 6.7-inch fullHD+ (1080 x 2400) IPS display with a single, tiny hole punch selfie camera up top. Being IPS means no in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, as is the trend for similar phones, there's a physical sensor built into the button on the side.

It has a quad camera on the back made up of the usual culprits: a 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth.

In Taiwan, where it will be on sale, the Desire 21 Pro 5G will be sold for 11,990 Taiwanese Dollars, which is around £313 or $427.

With HTC having sold most of its phone hardware business to Google, its global presence has shrunk and means we're unlikely to see it launched outside Taiwan.

Writing by Cam Bunton.