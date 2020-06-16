HTC Desire 20 Pro and U20 5G revealed: two powerful mid-rangers

HTC has unveiled two new smartphones, ensuring that its own-brand device portfolio continues to chug along. The two devices: U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro are both relatively powerful, but not quite up to the ultra-premium flagship levels.

Of the two, it's the U20 5G that has the more powerful internals, and so is arguably the flagship of the new releases.

The 6.8-inch screen takes up nearly all of the space on the front, and features FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400), with a small hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

That screen is surrounded by pretty slim bezels, with a slightly thicker chin on the bottom edge than the rest of the sides.

Like a lot of the more fashionable smartphones these days, it has a frosted matte glass on the back. It shifts and reflects differently depending on the light available and where it's coming from.

Inside, the phone certainly has plenty of gusto. It's powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, complete with 5G capabilities. Plus, it has 8GB RAM and a generous 256GB storage.

As is popular to do these days, the camera system on the back is made up of four individual cameras. There's the 48-megapixel primary f/1.8 camera, plus the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera plus two 2-megapixel background cameras: one for macro, the other for depth.

The 5,000mAh battery should ensure that even the busiest people can keep going all day, plus the Quick Charge 4.0 capability (up to 18W) is there to ensure it tops up again relatively quickly.

As for the Desire 20 Pro, that has a slightly smaller display. It's a 6.5-inch fullHD+ display which - again - has slim bezels on the sides and a single hole-punch camera.

It has a different look to it, with different colours and patterns on the back. Specifically: it has a smoky black look with diagonal lines across it, plus a 'Pretty Blue'.

Inside, it's slightly less powerful than the U20 5G. It has the Snapdragon 665 processor, which is a step below the 765G, and has less storage (128GB) and less RAM (6GB). Like the U20, however, it has a beefy 5,000mAh battery for that all-day battery capability.

It has a similar camera makeup to its more powerful sibling too, with the same cluster of four cameras. Both phones support microSD memory cards for expansion, have physical fingerprint sensors on the back and both run Android 10.

HTC hasn't announced exact plans for a global rollout. So far, the two phones have product pages on HTC's Taiwanese site, and it may stay that way. The brand hasn't got the global presence it once had, so time will tell if we see them launched in wider markets.