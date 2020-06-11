HTC Desire 20 Pro revealed in hands-on photos

The forthcoming HTC Desire 20 Pro has made a surprise appearance, photographed and shared online. The phone is expected to launch at an event on 16 June and so far has seen a number of leaks.

The latest photos have been shared by Evan Blass, giving them some credence and they match the leaked schematics and HTC's own teaser images for this device.

New Post at Patreon: "HTC Desire 20 Pro (Bayamo) In the Wild" [https://t.co/vsKC4hYd0o] pic.twitter.com/2SB1d02oUE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 11, 2020

The HTC Desire devices have been mid-range for a number of years. Since the original HTC Desire launch in 2010 as a flagship phone, the company has used the name in various different families of devices.

The photos show this mid-ranger in the flesh, the glossy back showing a pinstripe patterning and that quad camera laid out for all to see. While the front of the phone is switched off, there's a slight refection around the edge of the punch hole camera.

The phone is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 hardware, which suggests that this is an affordable mass market device. It's been a number of years since HTC has been a serious contender in the flagship phone space and it looks like the latest model is going to focus on this competitive area of the market.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro will find itself up against devices like the Moto G8 or Nokia 5.3, so we'd expect this phone to fall into the sub-$/€/£200 segment. If it is priced any higher than that, it will struggle to gain any traction.

What we don't know, of course, is whether it will be getting an international release or if this is just going to be for specific markets.