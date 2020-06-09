HTC has issued a save the date for its next smartphone, thought to be the HTC Desire Pro 20. The event is expected to take place on 16 June 2020 and is likely to be an online event.

HTC hasn't released phones in any great volume in recent years. Having been one of the biggest names in Android phones through the early parts of the 2000s, the company struggled to compete with the likes of Samsung and fell from grace.

The HTC Desire Pro 20 is thought to be HTC's return to phones, with the save the date shared on Facebook giving hints to the design that we've already seen revealed through previous leaks.

It looks like there will be a punch hole camera in front display and a quad camera on the rear, although this is thought to be a mid-range device. Rumours previous suggested HTC was going to be offering a 5G handset - the company already makes a 5G router - and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 might be a candidate for such a phone, but previous leaks have suggested it will be 4G with Snapdragon 665.

The sub-flagship and mid-range phone category is extremely competitive, with companies like Xiaomi offering great value for money through its Redmi brand and the likes of Nokia and Motorola all offering great affordable devices.

HTC needs to offer something that will make it stand out if it's to get any traction with this phone. It will be interesting to see what HTC has to offer, but it has been a long time since HTC was been a serious contender in smartphones.