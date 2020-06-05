HTC's first phone in quite a while has popped up online again, this time in the Google Play Console.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro first popped in schematics posted online, then on a Google Play support page, now a Console entry confirms some of the previously rumoured specifications.

The budget handset is said to run on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 chipset, with 6GB of RAM to help with the heavy lifting. Adreno 610 graphics will be on board too.

It will have a 2030 x 1080 resolution screen, according to the entry, but the most interesting spec on the sheet is that the phone will run on Android 10. It'll be HTC's first ever handset to do so, if this turns out to be genuine.

The attached image, as posted by MySmartPrice, shows a simple-looking device with a likely 6.4/6.5-inch display.

It is also likely that it will use an IPS LCD panel, considering that the Desire 20 Pro will be cheap and cheerful. Although earlier leaks have suggested it will have a quad-camera system on the rear, ensuring that it could be decent for phone photography for the money.

There is no official word from HTC about the device as yet. We'll update when we find out more.