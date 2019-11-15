Is HTC considering bringing back one of its classic phones?

An HTC executive tweeted something late on Friday that has us wondering what the company is up to lately.

There was once a time when it was a leader in the mobile phone space. In fact, some of Pocket-lint's editors were die-hard HTC fanboys back in the day. In 2009, 2010, and 2013, for instance, we awarded HTC with the coveted Best Mobile Phone of the year EE Pocket-lint award. Of course, that was then. Today, HTC isn't even a contender. But it might be looking to regain its former glory.

Head of HTC Creative Labs Drew Bamford asked his followers on Twitter which classic HTC phone they would like to see the company bring back with "today's technology". Keep in mind his tweet comes one day after Motorola resurrected the Razr in the form of a new foldable phone. Could HTC be thinking about its old, popular devices, such as the HTC One, and whether they could be updated?

Which classic @htc phone would you like to see us bring back with today's technology? — Drew Bamford (@drewbam) November 15, 2019

It's hard to imagine what Bamford has in mind, but he told one follower the HTC One (M7) was one of his favourites: "We were first with the aluminum unibody in Legend and we perfected it in M7," he tweeted. He added, "I do think the OneX was perhaps our best plastic phone outside of the Windows Phone line". He also said "The Dash" was his first HTC phone, and that he "loved that thing".

So, what does this all mean? We can't picture the HTC One and Dash as modern phones with foldable displays and possible in-screen fingerprint sensors and pop-up cameras and whatnot, but anything is possible. And it's not clear if Bamford is polling his followers to gauge user interest and punt around ideas back at HTC's offices, but it's interesting nonetheless and has us hoping for the best.

If you want to take a trip down memory lane, check out our guide on HTC's phones through the ages.