HTC's blockchain phone gets a follow-up, the entry-level Exodus 1S

HTC has announced a new blockchain phone for cryptocurrency users.

Considered an entry-level phone, the HTC Exodus 1S is a successor to the $699 Exodus 1 that released last year. It features a 5.7-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. It also packs a MicroUSB port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Add it all up, and this definitely isn't a premium phone in terms of hardware alone.

It's also less spec-heavy than the Exodus 1, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor instead. But it can uniquely run a full bitcoin node - the first for a smartphone, according to HTC. (It can't operate as a mining node.)

All that means the Exodus 1S can relay, confirm, and validate bitcoin transactions - supposedly offering more privacy and allowing you to contribute to the security of the network, HTC told Forbes. The phone will need to be connected to Wi-Fi and a power source to run a full node, and it requires an SD card with a capacity of 400GB or more for holding a full Bitcoin ledger copy.

The Exodus 1S is now available to order from the HTC website in Europe, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. HTC said it accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Binance coin for payment. It costs €219 (around $244).

It reportedly won’t be available in the US.