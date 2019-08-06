  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC pulls its phones from sale in UK over IP infringement claim

|
Pocket-lint HTC pulls its phones from sale in UK over IP infringement claim
The best Apple iPhone XR deals for August 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
The best Apple iPhone XR deals for August 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

- HTC Desire 12 claimed to infringe patent

- Models currently listed as "out of stock" on store

HTC has suspended the sale of its smartphones in the UK.

All models, including the Desire 12 and 12+, and the U12+, are now listed as "out of stock" on the manufacturer's UK webstore. It is also yet to add the HTC Desire 12S to its line-up.

The decision to halt sales comes after an IP infringement claim filed by IPCom. In 2015, the UK's High Court found that HTC had infringed upon one of IPCom's patents, but also approved a workaround proposed by HTC that would come into effect with all new handsets shipped into the country in future.

But, IPCom now claims that, after its own testing of the HTC Desire 12, it found that the workaround was no longer implemented. All HTC smartphones have therefore been pulled from sale while the Taiwanese company investigates.

"As a leading innovator, HTC takes intellectual property issues very seriously. We are proactively investigating an infringement claim by a third party with respect to a single handset model," a HTC spokeswoman told Pocket-lint.

As the alleged infringement seems to affect one handset only at present, the Desire 12, we doubt all HTC phones will remain unavailable for long.

We'll update when we know more.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections HTC Phones
PopularIn Phones
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
OnePlus 7T Pro real images allegedly leak online
Microsoft Surface Phone: What's the story so far?
Foldable phones are back: These are the best folding phones incoming
This is the Oppo Reno Barcelona limited edition
What is Apple Card and how does it work?