Several HTC phones with the old-school 'Wildfire' brand name have leaked out

HTC hasn't had much luck in the phone department in recent years, so it's going back to its roots, apparently.

Four upcoming HTC smartphones have leaked online, thanks to a credible Russian site called Rozetked. And it appears as though HTC is planning on using its old Wildfire brand for its new phones. It had not released a Wildfire phone in about eight years - since the HTC Wildfire S in 2011 - when it held a much larger chunk of the global handset market than it does now.

They'll supposedly be called the Wildfire, Wildfire E, Wildfire E Plus, and Wildfire E1. Now, if you can recall, the Wildfire S had a 3.2-inch screen and 512MB of RAM. These phones are much more modern, of course, with two of them sporting teardrop notches. Three units even have dual rear-facing cameras. That said, they all pack 720p screens and mid-range specs.

GSMArena said HTC has also registered the names Wildfire E2, Wildfire E2 Plus, Wildfire E3, Wildfire E3 Plus, Wildfire R, and Wildfire R Plus with the Eurasian Economic Commission. There’s no other information, however. Details about features, pricing, and release dates are unknown.

All we have right now are these photos. And from what we can tell, the HTC Wildfire E and E Plus look rather typical, complete with decent-sized bezels. Now, if you had any doubts about the accuracy of these leaks, just now Rozetked reliably leaked the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3A.

