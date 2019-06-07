HTC expected to launch mid-range U19e on 11 June

HTC has been quiet on the smartphone front recently, only really pushing the HTC Exodus - its blockchain phone - but that could be all about to change.

HTC has set a date for 11 June where it is expected to unveil a new smartphone. The rumours say that it will be the U19e (we're not sure how we got there either…), and that it will be shooting into the mid-range.

Reports say that it will sit on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 platform with 6GB RAM - although that has just been updated by the Snapdragon 712, so we do hope HTC isn't setting off damp start with this one.

The display is said to measure 6 inches with an 18:9 aspect and a full HD+ resolution, have a single front and dual rear camera. The battery is said to have a capacity of 3930mAh with Quick Charge 4 support.

While we'd fully expect it to be an Android 9 Pie phone. Whether HTC will skin that or offer it as Android One we don't know - but the launch in China makes us suspect it will be skinned.

Whether this phone will see an international launch we don't know: HTC hasn't been very active in smartphone over the past 12 months and its global market has taken a huge hit from the glory days 5 years ago.