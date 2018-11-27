HTC is working with Sprint on a 5G smart hub, coming in 2019

HTC is working on a new device, but it's not exactly clear what type of device it is or why you'll want it. All we know is it'll support 5G.

HTC explained in a tweet that it has partnered with Sprint, which is making the so-called "5G mobile smart hub". This upcoming device will launch in the US in the first half of next year and will presumably run on Sprint's next-gen network. Qualcomm is part of the duo's joint effort, too, as the smart hub will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon x50 5G modem with gigabit LTE and 5G capabilities.

Sprint said in a blog post that this 5G-enabled product will "allow customers on the go, at work or at home to enjoy Sprint 5G on multiple devices with incredibly fast connectivity for content sharing, mobile gaming, entertainment and so much more". Right now, many are confused about what HTC and Sprint's 5G mobile smart hub could be: A simple mobile hotspot, or something different?

We've contacted Sprint for a comment and will update you when we know more.

Keep in mind that, in August, Sprint announced is working with LG to release a 5G smartphone, and that it too will launch in the first half of 2019. Sprint plans to go live with its 5G service around then in nine US cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and New York City.

Motorola also plans to deliver a 5G Moto Mod for the Moto Z3 that is expected to run on Verizon’s 5G next-gen network in 2019.