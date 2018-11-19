If you wanted HTC to announce a HTC U13 phone next year, we hate to break it to you, but that might not happen. Like, ever.

According to Phandroid, HTC will "probably not release the HTC U13 in the spring". If it does launch a device, expect it to be a mid-ranger. The site said HTC might debut “something else” later in the year, and it has a chance to" completely re-group and start with a fresh plan" in mobile. So, it sounds like HTC is considering dropping the HTC U range and introduce something all-new in 2019.

But that is a lot of reading between the lines. With such little concrete information, it's hard to be sure. Phandroid seems to think HTC needs to hit the reset button next year, and it mentioned recent trends HTC could emulate, such as hidden cameras and in-screen fingerprint readers.

Let's keep in mind HTC does manufacture devices for other companies. Its early products include the Palm Treo 650, while more recent ones include Google’s Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Nexus One. HTC was also the first company to add an overlay skin to Android, and in 2011, it was the biggest smartphone maker in the US, shipping around 800,000 more than Samsung in second.

HTC clearly has the know-how to succeed and be transformative. Maybe ditching the HTC U13 will be in its best interest.