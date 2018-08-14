  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC U12 Life won't be made by HTC itself, crikey!

|
Pocket-lint HTC U12 Life won't be made by HTC itself, crikey!
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

- Outsourcing manufacture

- Mid-range handset

- Come with Android 8.1 on-board

Rumours of a new mid-range HTC phone are ramping up, suggesting it could be announced soon. Or, at least, a HTC badged phone.

The HTC U12 Life has been touted since spring this year, and we fully expect to hear something official on it in the next couple of weeks. However, according to a reliable source online, it won't actually be made by HTC itself, just carry its name.

Considering how things have worked out for other phone brands that have turned to third-party manufacturers, that sounds ominous. Here's looking at you BlackBerry.

We don't yet know which company will be making the HTC U12 Life, but leak specialist @LlabTooFer claimed on Twitter that it will definitely be built by a separate ODM (Original Design Manufacturer).

He also revealed that it will come with Android 8.1 from the box, not the newly released Android 9 (Pie).

Perhaps the choice to outsource its lower-end handsets means HTC is looking to concentrate fully on flagships in-house. After all, it has a much smaller device team since Google acquired the majority of the department.

As for the HTC U12 Life as a phone, it is expected to come with a 6-inch screen with no notch (contrary to previous rumours), dual 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera on the rear, a 13-megapixel selfie camera and 3,600mAh battery.

PopularIn Phones
Microsoft's new app lets you mirror an Android phone to your PC
Apple's new job listings show it wants to make custom health chips
Please let this happen: Apple could add multiuser support to Siri
Apple might launch three iPhones in 2018 with Apple Pencil support
Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: Will we get a new iPhone SE?
Is the Apple AirPower wireless charge mat release date soon?
Comments